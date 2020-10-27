Eau Claire man arrested by Operation Kick Boxer for child pornography distribution charge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on October 20, 2020, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging that Evan C. Pasicznyk (age: 36) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, distributed child pornography in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252A(a)(2)(A).

Pasicznyk is charged with a single-count of distributing child pornography. The count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

Pasicznyk’s indictment is a direct result of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, https://go.usa.gov/x72WN

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee and Green Bay Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

