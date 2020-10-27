Advertisement

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.(Justin L. Fowler | Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days. But officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls Police identify suspect and people of interest in stabbing incident, no arrests made

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Police Department have identified one suspect and two people of interest in the case of a stabbing that happened Oct. 24 but no arrests have been made.

News

La Crosse man charged with repeated possession of child pornography

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse man has been charged with one county of possession of child pornography- repeater in La Crosse County Court.

National

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

National

NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Baby panda at National Zoo stretches and yawns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The National Zoo's 9-week-old giant panda likes to sleep on his side and back.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

National

Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75.

National Politics

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.