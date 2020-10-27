Advertisement

La Crosse man charged with repeated possession of child pornography

Kevin Zoerb
Kevin Zoerb(La Crosse County)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man has been charged with one county of possession of child pornography- repeater in La Crosse County Court.

Court records show Kevin Zoerb was charged on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his initial appearance and again on Oct. 30.

The criminal complaint says within 20 minutes of talking to investigators, Zoerb admitted to searching for and downloading child pornography.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls Police identify suspect and people of interest in stabbing incident, no arrests made

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Police Department have identified one suspect and two people of interest in the case of a stabbing that happened Oct. 24 but no arrests have been made.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 state update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (10/27/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (10/27/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Chippewa County gift trees support families in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Each holiday season the non-profit serves nearly 1500 children which equals roughly 500 families around Chippewa County.

News

Spirit Of Christmas Chippewa County (10/27/20)

Updated: 10 hours ago
Spirit Of Christmas Chippewa County (10/27/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/27/20)

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/27/20)

Hello Wisconsin

93rd Annual FFA Convention begins with new virtual format

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

National

‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WREX Staff
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.