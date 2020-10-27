La Crosse man charged with repeated possession of child pornography

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man has been charged with one county of possession of child pornography- repeater in La Crosse County Court.

Court records show Kevin Zoerb was charged on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his initial appearance and again on Oct. 30.

The criminal complaint says within 20 minutes of talking to investigators, Zoerb admitted to searching for and downloading child pornography.

