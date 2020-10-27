Advertisement

Longfellow Elementary partners with library to host story book walk

Story walk
Story walk(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local school is partnering with a library to make sure students are able to get active and read a book at the same time.

Longfellow Elementary is partnering with L.E Phillips Memorial Library in Eau Claire and hosting a story book walk around the elementary school.

The Lion’s walk route is a walk around the block to find different hidden clues, participating in a movement theme and features a different way to read a book.

Partnership Coordinator Holly Larson says this is a small way to get both the kids and the community active.

“I think trying to let the community learn a way to connect with the community is important and that’s challenging right now with everything going on so to have something where we can collaborate with others and feel like you’re somewhat engaged is a great feeling.”

The school is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month, so students can walk around the block, read a book by Isabel Compoy and participate in physically active prompts.

