Longfellow Elementary partners with library to host story book walk

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local school is partnering with a library to make sure students are able to get active and read a book at the same time.

Longfellow Elementary is partnering with L.E Phillips Memorial Library in Eau Claire and hosting a story book walk around the elementary school.

The Lion’s walk route is a walk around the block to find different hidden clues, participating in a movement theme and features a different way to read a book.

Partnership Coordinator Holly Larson says this is a small way to get both the kids and the community active.

“I think trying to let the community learn a way to connect with the community is important and that’s challenging right now with everything going on so to have something where we can collaborate with others and feel like you’re somewhat engaged is a great feeling.”

The school is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month, so students can walk around the block, read a book by Isabel Compoy and participate in physically active prompts.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.