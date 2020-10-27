Advertisement

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported the second positive test late Tuesday morning, citing an unnamed source.

Reports had surfaced Sunday saying Mertz had tested positive a first time. During a Monday news conference, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst said he would not talk about the situation.

Public Health Madison & Dane County told NBC15 News that the agency has recorded 60 total COVID-19 cases since June that were linked to the team, 57 of which involved players. That number included three that were added Tuesday after, the agency said, it “review(ed) contact tracing notes.”

According to Big Ten protocol, the earliest a student-athlete can return to game competition is 21 days following a confirmed positive test. Wisconsin’s next three games are at Nebraska on Saturday, home vs Purdue on Nov. 7 and at Michigan on Nov. 14.

Mertz earned both the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week and freshman of the week honors for his starting debut against the University of Illinois on Saturday.

In a record-setting debut, the Kansas-native completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns while completing his first 17 passes of the game. He set a new university record for completion percentage at .952 and tied the program record for touchdowns in a game (5) and consecutive completions (17).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire announces 2016 football schedule

Updated: Apr. 25, 2016 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics (Press Release)
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team has announced their 2016 season schedule under new head coach Dan Larson featuring 10 games with five each on the road and at home.

UW-Eau Claire men's hockey announces 2015-2016 team awards

Updated: Apr. 23, 2016 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics (Press Release)
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team announced their 2015-16 team awards and also announced the captain selections for next season.

SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 17th, 2016

Updated: Apr. 17, 2016 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Lovelette
SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 17th, 2016 includes college softball and baseball highlights from Duluth and Menomonie, as UW-Eau Claire visits St. Scholastica (MN) and UW-Stout hosts Wartburg (IA) in a non-conference doubleheader. Also, the Blue Devils round out a two day, four game WIAC series as they play host to UW-Stevens Point.

Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes to get feedback on draft prospects

Updated: Apr. 5, 2016 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes will submit his name to the NBA draft advisory committee to determine his future.

Latest News

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 30th, 2016

Updated: Mar. 30, 2016 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Lovelette
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 30th, 2016 includes a preview of the UW-Stout softball season and hear from UW-Eau Claire softball newcomer, Winona State transfer, Evie Schaller on coming back home. Plus, the University of Wisconsin introduces new men's hockey coach, Tony Granato and his staff. Hear from the former Badgers standout here.

College

Senczyszyn takes 2nd in 200 breaststroke, Blugolds finish 11th overall

Updated: Mar. 19, 2016 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics (Press Release)
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Samantha Senczyszyn (Fr.-Grafton, WI) led the Blugolds in the final day of the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving National Championships, taking second in the 200-yard breaststroke.

College

Schneider & Schwamberger earn NCAA DIII Coach of the Year honors

Updated: Mar. 18, 2016 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics (Press Release)
Awards continue to roll in for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's track and field program, as coaches Chip Schneider and Dan Schwamberger were named NCAA Division III National Coaches of the Year.

UW-Eau Claire Men's Track & Field earns second-straight National Championship

Updated: Mar. 12, 2016 at 8:37 PM CST
|
By University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics (Press Release)
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's Track and Field team earned their second-straight NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, led by two individual titles by Josh Thorson (Sr.-Plymouth, MN/Wayzata).