REPORT: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in danger

Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska is close to being canceled.

The same report says that the Badgers are close to the threshold that would force Wisconsin to pause practices and competitions for a minimum of seven days.

The team positivity rate must remain below 5% in order to continue practicing and playing.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that redshirt freshman starting quarterback Graham Mertz will have to sit out 21-days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Any games missed by the Badgers will be considered a no-contest rather than a forfeit.

