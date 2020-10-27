REPORT: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in danger

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska is close to being canceled.

The same report says that the Badgers are close to the threshold that would force Wisconsin to pause practices and competitions for a minimum of seven days.

The team positivity rate must remain below 5% in order to continue practicing and playing.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that redshirt freshman starting quarterback Graham Mertz will have to sit out 21-days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Any games missed by the Badgers will be considered a no-contest rather than a forfeit.

