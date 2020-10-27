Advertisement

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.(Source: Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer have been ordered held without bond.

The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Tuesday an argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man.

Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him by his hair.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, the women’s court-appointed attorney said both women suffer a bipolar disorder.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-La Crosse now able to test off-campus students

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Three weeks after returning to in-person classes, cases of COVID-19 appear to be steady at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

National

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Wisconsin A.G. provides update on election security

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Max Cotton
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said people who intimidate voters will be prosecuted.

News

Wisconsin A.G. Gives Update on Election Security

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wisconsin A.G. Gives Update on Election Security

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Latest News

News

COVID Spike Strains Disease Investigators

Updated: 46 minutes ago
COVID Spike Strains Disease Investigators

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shifts to fully-remote learning temporarily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A spike in covid cases means students in Chippewa Falls will not be going to school in-person for a couple of weeks.

News

Longfellow Elementary Hosting Story Book Walk

Updated: 1 hour ago
Longfellow Elementary Hosting Story Book Walk

News

Celebrate Halloween With Chocolate Milk (10/27/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Celebrate Halloween With Chocolate Milk (10/27/20)