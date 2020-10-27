UW-La Crosse now able to test off-campus students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Three weeks after returning to in-person classes, cases of COVID-19 appear to be steady at UW-La Crosse.

All learning was moved online after cases exploded in September with all dorms sheltering-in-place.

Chancellor Joe Gow credits the availability of on-campus antigen and PCR testing for all students to get things under control.

A majority of those getting tested are students who live on campus.

The university is now working to make sure students who live off-campus understand that they can get tested too.

“As far as the off-campus students, there’s no real way to require them to get tested, but we are reaching out to them through social media and email and saying we now have the ability to test you and we hope that you will get tested,” said Chancellor Gow.

UWL is taking precautions to discourage group gatherings and cancelling spring break to help control cases.

Chancellor Gow says students are taking proper measures to stay safe.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.