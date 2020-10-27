Wisconsin A.G. provides update on election security

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has a message for anyone thinking of intimidating voters. You will be prosecuted.

“If anybody uses force or threatens to use force to prevent somebody from casting a ballot, or if they put somebody into a state of duress to prevent them from casting a ballot, that is a crime and anybody who commits that kind of conduct should be prepared to be investigated and spend time behind bars,” Kaul said.

Anyone can observe the election process at the polls. They cannot try to scare people into voting a certain way.

“For example, standing outside of a polling place and brandishing a firearm to attempt to scare people, that would be voter intimidation,” he said.

Kaul added making any type of threat to voters could be considered intimidation.

In Eau Claire, polling place supervisors and trained on how to deal with potential voter intimidation and electioneering.

“We train our chief inspector with every election about what electioneering is and how to handle observers and, on occasion, we also have a law enforcement officer that provides special training to our chief inspectors,” Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.

People should also remembering it’s illegal to wear clothing supporting a campaign to the polls.

“There’s no electioneering that’s permitted within 100 feet,” Kaul said. “So whether it’s a mask or a tee-shirt or something that somebody says, that’s not supposed to happen within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.”

Riepl said Eau Claire city voters wearing clothing supporting a candidate will still likely be allowed to vote as long as they’re respectful and not disruptive.

