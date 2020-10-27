Advertisement

Wisconsin A.G. provides update on election security

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has a message for anyone thinking of intimidating voters. You will be prosecuted.

“If anybody uses force or threatens to use force to prevent somebody from casting a ballot, or if they put somebody into a state of duress to prevent them from casting a ballot, that is a crime and anybody who commits that kind of conduct should be prepared to be investigated and spend time behind bars,” Kaul said.

Anyone can observe the election process at the polls. They cannot try to scare people into voting a certain way.

“For example, standing outside of a polling place and brandishing a firearm to attempt to scare people, that would be voter intimidation,” he said.

Kaul added making any type of threat to voters could be considered intimidation.

In Eau Claire, polling place supervisors and trained on how to deal with potential voter intimidation and electioneering.

“We train our chief inspector with every election about what electioneering is and how to handle observers and, on occasion, we also have a law enforcement officer that provides special training to our chief inspectors,” Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.

People should also remembering it’s illegal to wear clothing supporting a campaign to the polls.

“There’s no electioneering that’s permitted within 100 feet,” Kaul said. “So whether it’s a mask or a tee-shirt or something that somebody says, that’s not supposed to happen within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.”

Riepl said Eau Claire city voters wearing clothing supporting a candidate will still likely be allowed to vote as long as they’re respectful and not disruptive.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-La Crosse now able to test off-campus students

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Three weeks after returning to in-person classes, cases of COVID-19 appear to be steady at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

News

Wisconsin A.G. Gives Update on Election Security

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wisconsin A.G. Gives Update on Election Security

News

COVID Spike Strains Disease Investigators

Updated: 48 minutes ago
COVID Spike Strains Disease Investigators

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shifts to fully-remote learning temporarily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A spike in covid cases means students in Chippewa Falls will not be going to school in-person for a couple of weeks.

Latest News

News

Longfellow Elementary Hosting Story Book Walk

Updated: 1 hour ago
Longfellow Elementary Hosting Story Book Walk

News

Celebrate Halloween With Chocolate Milk (10/27/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Celebrate Halloween With Chocolate Milk (10/27/20)

News

Longfellow Elementary partners with library to host story book walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
A local school is partnering with a library to make sure students are able to get active and read a book at the same time.

News

SkyWarn 13 @ Four (10/27/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 @ Four (10/27/20)

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

News

President Trump to visit West Salem

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
President Donald Trump will be visiting West Salem Tuesday.