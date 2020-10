WINONA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says there are 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

This increase in cases brings the total to 1,296. 18 people have died in the county related to COVID-19.

Health officials urge people to wear masks, wash hands, get tested and be safe around others.

