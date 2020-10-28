CDC looking to change quarantine time for kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children may soon be subjected to new CDC guidance relating to how long they have to be in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a new report, the CDC is looking to shorten the quarantine time for school age children.

While the specifics of the proposed change have not been set in stone, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Infection Prevention RN Sue Galoff says decisions made by the CDC are based on science and can be trusted.

“The CDC really does follow the science and research into how the illness is spread and that incubation time frame and it is important to follow that guidance,” she says.

Again, this guidance is still being discussed at the CDC and nothing is confirmed at this time.

Chippewa County Health Department Director Angela Weideman says if that guidance does come down from the CDC and state health department, they will adopt those changes.

