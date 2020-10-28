Advertisement

Community walks to raise funds for clean water wells in Honduras

A local non-profit is tackling the global water crisis and raising funds for wells in Honduras.
Honduras Well Projects alongside over 90 people across the country are walking over 10,000 miles in October raising funds for well drilling equipment which brings clean water to villages in Honduras.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Ninety-two people are walking more than 10,000 miles this October.

Their goal? Funds to bring clean water well to a village in Honduras.

One well at the cost of $6,500 brings 250 to 500 people clean water.

Julie Stunkel, Co-founder of Honduras Well Projects, realizes something as simple as clean water can be taken for granted.

“Water gives hope better health, education so the girls can just pump their water and get to school in time they’re not out on those trails, all the time that is spent gathering contaminated water and boiling it down, that time could be spent earning income in another way,” Stunkel says.

The non-profit is inviting people to walk 3-4 miles a day committing over 100 miles by months end.

118 miles is the average distance families in Honduras walk each month just to get water.

“Not even clean water, contaminated water,” says Angie Niska founder of RIZE Nutrition.

Niska says her mission trip to Honduras inspired her wellness lifestyle.

She created the idea of ‘WalkTober’ wanting to combine her expertise with action.

“Walking three to four miles a day doesn’t sound like a whole lot however when you’re doing it day after day after day you really start to have an empathy and an appreciation for what these people have to do their entire lives,” Niska says.

“What it’s doing for people here in the Chippewa valley is saying ‘Honduras is thousands of miles away, the water crisis is a huge thing, but I don’t just have to scroll past it there is something that I can do’ and it’s as simple as making a donation and getting out and walking,” Stunkel says.

In November Stunkel will be walking 118 miles in just three days down in Louisiana with Simply Projects.

All proceeds from the event will be given to the Honduras Well Projects in an effort to raise enough money for five new wells.

If you would like to donate for clean water drilling equipment bringing clean water to villages in Honduras click here.

Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, for a cause.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

