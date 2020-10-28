Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

