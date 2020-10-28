Advertisement

Fall Creek volleyball continues fantastic season

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Fall Creek Crickets volleyball team is following last year’s run to the state tournament with another fantastic season. The crickets won a division three regional championship last week and after a long and confusing offseason, fall creek is looking to continue their run.

Head coach Matt Prissel said, “We try to take it one day at a time one game at a time, try to go 1-0 every day but certainly it has been fun to see their success grow from where we started in the middle of September to where we are now where they are feeling more confident in their abilities and their skill sets and when everything is clicking for us we can be a pretty competitive outfit.”

The main reason why the Crickets have found so much success this year is due to the duo in the middle of junior Gianna Vollrath who recorded her 1000th career kill this season and senior captain Emma Ryan

Prissel said, “We are spoiled to have those two in the middle because we kind of build the team around those two and we also know that if we can throw up a ball anywhere near them they are athletic enough they can go up and get it.”

Vollrath said, "I have so much trust in Emma, whenever I’m not up there I know that she will get things done up there just as much as I can and, I don’t know, we just work really well together and we trust each other.

Ryan added, “We work good in every sport we play in basketball volleyball, it’s really fun. I mean, we like get each other, we play the same spot and I think we are both pretty good leaders.”

The attention now shifts to the sectional semis where the Crickets face off against Clear Lake, who won a state title last year in division four.

Ryan said, “Obviously they are a good team they have made it this far and last year they were good. We also made it to state, we did lose some girls but I think this team is just as good and I think we can do it.”

Vollrath added, “We really just got to play our game. I feel like we have to take care of our things like our side of the net and obviously they are going to do some great things but I think that we can do some pretty good things against them as well.”

The Crickets host Clear Lake tomorrow at 7.

