Gundersen creates permanent indoor drive-up lab

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Since opening to the public last week, a local drive-up lab continues to see large numbers of patients coming for health services.

In one week, Gundersen’s drive-up lab site on La Crosse’s north side reports an average of 250 patients a day.

Patients in need of blood work, flu shots or basic nasal swab COVID-19 testing are able to use the drive-up lab.

Gundersen hopes to make this indoor, drive-up option permanent.

“I think it’s a really nice thing for our community that Gundersen has created, having this as an option for testing whether it would be for symptomatic or asymptomatic," says Shelly Niedfeldt, Gundersen flu shot clinical manager. We still want to encourage our family members and community members to continue wearing their masks and social distance.”

The lab is open seven days a week for all services.

Anyone can use it, but patients must call to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

