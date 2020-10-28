Hayward woman sentenced after 4-year-old hit while boarding school bus

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hayward woman has been sentenced in Sawyer County court after a four-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was boarding her school bus in March.

Court records show Geralynne Berg, 64, was found guilty due to a no contest plea to negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Berg was sentenced to one year of probation and a sentence was withheld. She is also required to complete 40 hours of uncompensated community service.

Officials say on March 3, Daliah Tweet- Sperber was boarding her school bus in the village of Radisson, on Martin Street, when Berg passed the school bus on the right side.

Tweet-Sperber was released from the hospital and her aunt said she was doing great.

