How to make sure your ballot is cast on November 3

If you want to make sure your ballot is cast for the upcoming presidential election, it may be time to ditch the idea of sending it through the mail.
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Supreme Court ruled this week, Wisconsin ballots arriving at the clerk’s offices after election day will not be counted.

“If you have a ballot that we mailed to you, the best way to return them to us is in one of the drop boxes before 7 a.m. on election day, or you can drop them off by 5 p.m. through the drive thru process that is going on through Friday.” says Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl.

Ballot drop boxes for Eau Claire residents are located at city hall and all three Festival Foods locations.

Riepl says you can also drop off your ballot at your polling site on election day.

“One of those three options are really your best at this point to make sure that we have it by the close of polls on election day,” she says.

If you are not sure if your ballot has been returned, you can check its status online or double check with your municipal clerk.

Riepl says if that ballot has not been received by the clerk’s office you have the option of voting in person.

“Our poll sites are always prepared with the absentee logs so that they can check to see who has returned their ballots and who has not, so they can see whether or not that voter can vote in person that day. Get your absentee ballots back to your municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on election day so that your vote can be counted.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

