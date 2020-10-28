La Crosse Co. officials worried over increase in hospitalizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse County Health Department announced it will now be able to test anyone at its National Guard sites, regardless of symptoms.

The news comes after the county has seen an increase in deaths, hospitalizations and cases in those older than 29.

Tuesday. thousands gathered in West Salem for a Trump rally--something the department discourages.

Despite President Trump claiming COVID-19 will end after the election, the Health Department says the data does not support that statement.

While health officials continue to urge the same actions--wash hands, stay home, wear a mask--they say the situation is different now.

“We are concerned about reaching capacity in the coming weeks if these deeply concerning trends in terms of illness rates, illness demographics continue," said Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gunderson Health System. "This is a level of strain, a level of concern from a hospital perspective [and] from an infectious disease epidemiology perspective that I have not had for the six to eight months of this pandemic, so it is a new level of concern and strain that I bring forth today.”

