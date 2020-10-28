Advertisement

La Crosse Co. officials worried over increase in hospitalizations

The Coulee Collaborative says it's worried at the increase in hospitalizations, deaths, and cases in those older than 29.
The Coulee Collaborative says it's worried at the increase in hospitalizations, deaths, and cases in those older than 29.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse County Health Department announced it will now be able to test anyone at its National Guard sites, regardless of symptoms.

The news comes after the county has seen an increase in deaths, hospitalizations and cases in those older than 29.

Tuesday. thousands gathered in West Salem for a Trump rally--something the department discourages.

Despite President Trump claiming COVID-19 will end after the election, the Health Department says the data does not support that statement.

While health officials continue to urge the same actions--wash hands, stay home, wear a mask--they say the situation is different now.

“We are concerned about reaching capacity in the coming weeks if these deeply concerning trends in terms of illness rates, illness demographics continue," said Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gunderson Health System. "This is a level of strain, a level of concern from a hospital perspective [and] from an infectious disease epidemiology perspective that I have not had for the six to eight months of this pandemic, so it is a new level of concern and strain that I bring forth today.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Solar powers installed on Memorial High School’s roof

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
After nearly a year of planning and raising money, a local high school now has solar panels to show off.

News

How to make sure your ballot is cast on November 3

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
If you want to make sure your ballot is cast for the upcoming presidential election, it may be time to ditch the idea of sending it through the mail.

News

Gundersen creates permanent indoor drive-up lab

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Since opening to the public last week, a local drive-up lab continues to see large numbers of patients coming for health services.

Latest News

News

Osceola man charged with homicide by negligent operation of vehicle after fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Osceola man has been charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Polk County.

News

Community walks to raise funds for clean water wells in Honduras

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A local non-profit is walking 118 miles to raise funds for clean water wells in Honduras.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

La Crosse Police identify victim in garage fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in the fatal garage fire that happened Oct. 25.

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

News

Dog found with front legs tied together with zip ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A dog was found in Thorp with its front legs tied together using zip ties.