Advertisement

La Crosse Police identify victim in garage fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in the fatal garage fire that happened Oct. 25.

Officials say Joshua Rieks of La Crosse was located inside the garage. Officials determined Rieks was dead upon arrival.

The fire happened in a detached garage in the 900 block of Caledonia Street at 3:45 a.m.

La Crosse Police and Fire Department continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

News

Dog found with front legs tied together with zip ties

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A dog was found in Thorp with its front legs tied together using zip ties.

News

18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says there are 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

News

3rd COVID-19 death reported in Price County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Price County Health and Human Services Department says a third resident has died related to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Hayward woman sentenced after 4-year-old hit while boarding school bus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Hayward woman has been sentenced in Sawyer County court after a four-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was boarding her school bus in March.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/28/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/28/20)

News

Chippewa Falls Police Dept. identifies suspect and people of interest in stabbing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Police Department have identified one suspect and two people of interest in the case of a stabbing that happened Oct. 24 but no arrests have been made.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/28/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/28/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/28/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/28/20)