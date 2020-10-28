La Crosse Police identify victim in garage fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in the fatal garage fire that happened Oct. 25.

Officials say Joshua Rieks of La Crosse was located inside the garage. Officials determined Rieks was dead upon arrival.

The fire happened in a detached garage in the 900 block of Caledonia Street at 3:45 a.m.

La Crosse Police and Fire Department continue to investigate the incident.

