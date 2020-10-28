Osceola man charged with homicide by negligent operation of vehicle after fatal crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osceola man has been charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Polk County.

Court records show Christopher Platzer, 28, was charged Oct. 28.

The criminal complaint says on July 2, officials responded to a 9-1-1 call that two vehicles were involved in a head on crash. When officials arrived on scene they noticed that the two occupants in a blue truck were trapped and not moving.

Officials identified the driver of a black GMC truck to be Platzer. Law enforcement found a pill bottle on the driver’s floorboard. The blood alcohol level for Platzer showed 0.042.

Fire personal and EMS where unable to save the two people trapped in the blue truck and they were pronounced dead. They were later identified as Lisa Swanson and Scott Brust.

Platzer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

