President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

The Trump re-election campaign announced he’ll hold what they’re calling a Make America Great Again victory rally this Friday at 2:30 P.M.

The president will deliver his remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Gates open at 11:30 A.M. to attend.

Trump is coming from a rally in Lower Michigan’s Oakland County Friday morning and leaves Green Bay for Rochester, Minnesota.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll said Democratic opponent Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Trump. A narrow victory in Wisconsin gave Trump enough Electoral College votes to win the White House in 2016.

Biden’s campaign says the former vice president plans to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, too, but hasn’t said where or when.

This will be Trump’s third visit to Wisconsin in 7 days. He spoke in West Salem, outside La Crosse, on Tuesday and in Waukesha on Saturday. Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, is campaigning in Mosinee in central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

