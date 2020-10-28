Advertisement

President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

President Trump lands in Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport ahead of planned visit to Marinette County, June 25, 2020
President Trump lands in Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport ahead of planned visit to Marinette County, June 25, 2020(WSAW Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

The Trump re-election campaign announced he’ll hold what they’re calling a Make America Great Again victory rally this Friday at 2:30 P.M.

The president will deliver his remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Gates open at 11:30 A.M. to attend.

Trump is coming from a rally in Lower Michigan’s Oakland County Friday morning and leaves Green Bay for Rochester, Minnesota.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll said Democratic opponent Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Trump. A narrow victory in Wisconsin gave Trump enough Electoral College votes to win the White House in 2016.

Biden’s campaign says the former vice president plans to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, too, but hasn’t said where or when.

This will be Trump’s third visit to Wisconsin in 7 days. He spoke in West Salem, outside La Crosse, on Tuesday and in Waukesha on Saturday. Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence, is campaigning in Mosinee in central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

National Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

National Politics

Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election nights always have surprises, but the worry this year is being driven by the large number of people voting early or by mail, in part driven by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National Politics

Twitter CEO explains why some Trump tweets flagged for misinformation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the social media company flags certain kinds of misinformation - manipulated media, public health and civic integrity - which is why some of the president's tweets were flagged.

National Politics

Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
The 103-year-old is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it’s every citizen’s “civic duty” to take part in the process.

National Politics

Trump vs. Biden: What college and student debt changes are likely

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
The results of the election are very likely to change the way you repay student loans, whether debt forgiveness is in your future and even how you or your children pay for college.

National Politics

The policies behind the Kentucky U.S. Senate race

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Amy McGrath discuss coronavirus, racial justice, and national influence.

National Politics

Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By LAURIE KELLMAN
After months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

National Politics

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.