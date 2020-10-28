Advertisement

Price Co. Public Health reports second death due to COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(WTVY)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Price County Public Health confirms the second death of a Price County community member associated with COVID-19.

The health department says the death was an elderly person. No other information is being released.

“COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness. Simple actions such as washing hands, physical distancing, wearing face coverings and staying home when sick can have a huge impact on the health and safety of Price County. Preventing COVID-19 requires a community approach. It’s important that we continue to take steps to protect one another, especially our most vulnerable,” said health officer Michelle Edwards.

To date, 358 people in Price County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

