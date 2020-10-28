Advertisement

Regis shutting down athletics until Nov. 16 due to COVID-19 quarantines

Regis Catholic Schools reopening plan(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local school is shutting down it’s entire athletic department due to growing numbers of people in quarantine.

Regis Catholic Schools Athletic Director Jonathan Jarocki said in an email on Wednesday morning there will be no athletics until Nov. 16.

The move comes as the school and athletic department has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

