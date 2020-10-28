Regis shutting down athletics until Nov. 16 due to COVID-19 quarantines

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local school is shutting down it’s entire athletic department due to growing numbers of people in quarantine.

Regis Catholic Schools Athletic Director Jonathan Jarocki said in an email on Wednesday morning there will be no athletics until Nov. 16.

The move comes as the school and athletic department has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.