Solar powers installed on Memorial High School’s roof

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After nearly a year of planning and raising money, a local high school now has solar panels to show off.

The solar on Eau Claire School’s Project launched back in 2019 and after a year of planning and raising money, the organization was able to hold a ribbon cutting on top of Memorial High School’s roof.

Earlier this month North High School also had solar panels installed.

The solar panels will be incorporated into the stem curriculum at the high schools, which will expose students to different opportunities within the environmental and solar industries.

Memorial High School Science Teacher Erin Layde says, “We have this monitor, so there will be this monitor and it collects real time data so students will be able to know on a cloudy day versus a winter day versus a temperature anything they want to look into they’ll be actually able to see how much energy these produce.”

The solar panels are anticipated to be turned on Dec. 1.

They are expected to save the Eau Claire Area School District about $20,000 a year in utility costs.

