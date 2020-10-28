Advertisement

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.
The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, although it remained unclear whether those ballots will ultimately be counted.

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the election whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.

The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.

The Supreme Court ruled hours after Pennsylvania’s Department of State agreed to segregate ballots received in the mail after polls close on Tuesday and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

President Donald Trump’s campaign suggested that those ballots will never be counted.

“We secured a huge victory when the Pennsylvania Secretary of State saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request, segregating ballots received after the Nov. 3 deadline to ensure they will not be counted until the Supreme Court rules on our petition,” Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager, said in an interview.

The court, Clark said, deferred “the most important issue in the case, which is whether state courts can change the time, place and manner of elections, contrary to the rules adopted by the Legislature.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of State could not immediately say Wednesday night whether it would revise its guidance to the counties about whether to count those ballots.

The Alliance for Retired Americans, which had sued in Pennsylvania state courts for an extended deadline, said the ruling means that ballots arriving during the three-day period after Election Day will be counted.

“This is an enormous victory for all Pennsylvania voters, especially seniors who should not have to put their health at risk during the pandemic in order to cast a ballot that will be counted,” Richard Fiesta, the alliance’s executive director, said in a statement.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for three justices, indicated he would support the high court’s eventual review of the issue. But, he wrote, “I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”

Last week, the justices divided 4-4, a tie vote that allowed the three-day extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remain in effect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NTSB investigating Tenn. crash that killed school bus driver, girl

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

La Crosse Co. officials worried over increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
While health officials continue to urge the same actions--wash hands, stay home, wear a mask--they say the situation is different now.

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Solar powers installed on Memorial High School’s roof

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
After nearly a year of planning and raising money, a local high school now has solar panels to show off.

News

How to make sure your ballot is cast on November 3

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
If you want to make sure your ballot is cast for the upcoming presidential election, it may be time to ditch the idea of sending it through the mail.

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

News

Gundersen creates permanent indoor drive-up lab

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since opening to the public last week, a local drive-up lab continues to see large numbers of patients coming for health services.

News

Osceola man charged with homicide by negligent operation of vehicle after fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Osceola man has been charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Polk County.

News

Community walks to raise funds for clean water wells in Honduras

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
A local non-profit is walking 118 miles to raise funds for clean water wells in Honduras.