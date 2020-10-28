Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

18,568 negative test results

1,581 positive cases, an increase of 451 since last Wednesday

647 cases are considered active

934 people have been released from isolation

18 people are currently in hospital

11 confirmed deaths, two probable deaths. Health officials said probable is used as an individual tests positive with rapid test with symptoms and known exposures and when COVID-19 is used on the death certificate.

Local risk level remains at severe

Health officials urge people to get tested when they have symptoms.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/28/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (10/28/20)

News

Chippewa Falls Police Dept. identifies suspect and people of interest in stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Police Department have identified one suspect and two people of interest in the case of a stabbing that happened Oct. 24 but no arrests have been made.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/28/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/28/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/28/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/28/20)

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says 2nd Coronavirus aid program hurts dairy farmers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

National Politics

3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A chorus of protest rose this month after Facebook and Twitter acted to limit dissemination of an unverified political story from the conservative-leaning New York Post.

National

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

News

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run and later hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

News

Vanden Boom May Start for Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
Vanden Boom May Start for Wisconsin

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 11 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN