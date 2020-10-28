UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

18,568 negative test results

1,581 positive cases, an increase of 451 since last Wednesday

647 cases are considered active

934 people have been released from isolation

18 people are currently in hospital

11 confirmed deaths, two probable deaths. Health officials said probable is used as an individual tests positive with rapid test with symptoms and known exposures and when COVID-19 is used on the death certificate.

Local risk level remains at severe

Health officials urge people to get tested when they have symptoms.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.