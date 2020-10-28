Western Wisconsin Trump supporters gather at MAGA rally

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) -

One week from election day, thousands of Trump supporters turned out to the La Crosse Speedway to show their support for the president--Trump is hoping to turn Wisconsin red like he did in 2016.

“In this area it’s really important because there are a lot of Democrats who live in this area and there’s a lot of Republicans,” said Bradley Amundson, a rally attendee. “We’ll see, whoever gets the vote out is going to win this area.”

Amundson traveled over 100 miles to attend the MAGA rally Tuesday.

An initial gathering in La Crosse was canceled earlier in October hours before Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump supporter Justin Montello was happy the president still made it to La Crosse County before November 3.

“He’s a trooper for being able to have COVID at his age, to knock it out of the park and get right back out and work,” Montello said. “Honestly, he’s doing three rallies a day--I don’t even think I could do that.”

The rally drew in thousands of attendees in the middle of the pandemic.

However, those WEAU spoke to said they were not afraid of catching the virus.

“We do have our masks that we’re going to be wearing when we’re in close with other people,” Amundson added.

“For me, I’m not very concerned with COVID at all,” Montello said. “It’s extremely important for [Trump] to get out to all the battleground states right now, just showing that he cares and being here.”

The Badger State was critical for a Trump victory four years ago and turning out the votes here in Western Wisconsin will once again be key on election night.

