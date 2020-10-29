Altoona schools in need of substitute teachers

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The task of finding substitute teachers can be hard, and Altoona’s Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos says here, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it that much more difficult.

“We were seeing smaller substitute pools as compared to a few years back, but, right now especially, those small pools are even smaller,” Eliopoulos said.

The school district says subs are usually people who’ve retired from other professions.

Those people may not be willing to put their health at risk by stepping into the classroom which is one reason there’s a sub shortage this year.

To get subs in the classrooms, they’re offering COVID premium pay. That means subs will make an extra $30 a day to work.

Eliopoulos says it’s a necessary expense.

“It’s just coming out of our general budget because we know it’s a priority in order for us to stay open as a school system," Eliopoulos said. "We’re going to need staff in our classrooms, so we decided that that was enough of a priority to fund that.”

To become a substitute in Altoona, you have to have at least an associate’s degree.

Potential subs will also have to complete an online training program.

The district reimburses the cost of the training program once you’ve subbed within Altoona Schools five times.

Eliopoulos says people are already responding to the need.

“So far after the posting went out within a couple of hours we’d already gotten our first contact of somebody interested, so hopefully that’s helping to spark the conversation and raising awareness that this is a need in our schools right now," Eliopoulos said.

Altoona’s COVID premium pay starts Oct. 29.

