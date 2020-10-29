Advertisement

Catching ghosts with the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween is full of all the creepy creatures. But those ghosts, goblins and ghouls don’t stand a chance against the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters.

The group certainly “ain’t afraid of no ghosts” and will be at the Twisted Tails of Horror on Friday night.

See full story on Twisted Tales of Horror.

They will be busy catching ghosts this Halloween but first, they made a stop on Hello Wisconsin to show us how to wrangle in the ghosts of the Chippewa Valley.

