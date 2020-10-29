Catching ghosts with the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween is full of all the creepy creatures. But those ghosts, goblins and ghouls don’t stand a chance against the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters.

The group certainly “ain’t afraid of no ghosts” and will be at the Twisted Tails of Horror on Friday night.

They will be busy catching ghosts this Halloween but first, they made a stop on Hello Wisconsin to show us how to wrangle in the ghosts of the Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.