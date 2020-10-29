Convicted sex offender to be released, living in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from prison on Oct. 31 and will be living in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa County officials say William Lane, 53, will be residing at 11674 40th Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

His offenses include two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 and three counts of fourth degree sexual assault.

Lane is 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a scar on his left eyebrow and a two tattoos; “Kim” on his upper arm and a Minnesota Vikings logo.

He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Program and is on GPS monitoring.

