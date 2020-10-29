Fairchild Police host community meeting about placement of 2 released sex offenders

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Fairchild Police Department will be hosting a virtual and in-person meeting to discuss the placement of two released sex offenders.

Police say they will be discussing housing requirements, offender supervision and community concerns on the release of Jeffrey Bonnin and Richard Strand.

The department adds, “The meeting will be a mix of virtual and in person. It will be structured so that information can be shared and voices heard amidst an emotional topic. Questions will be submitted via note cards at the meeting to the presenters. Questions can also be submitted ahead of time at police@fairchildpolice.us or left on voicemail at 715-334-6571. A way to answer questions not covered at the meeting will also be provided at the conclusion”.

People may attend virtually if they wish via Zoom at the following link: https://cvtc.zoom.us/j/85339901797 Topic: Fairchild Community Information Meeting Time: Oct 29, 2020 06:30 PM Central Time

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.