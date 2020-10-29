Advertisement

French police: 2 dead in knife attack near church in Nice

French police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed two people and injured several.

The prosecutor’s office and national police said that an investigation was opened into an attack with a terrorist connection after Thursday’s stabbing. The exact motive of the attack was unclear but comes as France is under high alert for terrorist acts amid tensions over the publication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad and after two other recent attacks.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — French police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police offical said. He was believed to be acting alone, the official said. She was not authorized to be publicly named.

The reason for the attack is unclear. It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence for the victims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

