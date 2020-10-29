Kind, Van Orden square off in 3rd Congressional District debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District sparred online Wednesday, October 28.

Democrat Ron Kind and Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden held a head-to-head debate in a virtual setting.

Kind is seeking to stay in the house, since first being elected to it in 1996. While Van Orden, the former Navy Seal, is making his first campaign for office.

Each offered closing arguments for why he felt he deserved a two-year term in Washington, D.C.

“I’m never going to lie to you. Ron, you started your congressional campaign by lying to people saying that you only served 12 years in Congress. That was 24 years ago, and then you continue down this path by lying to all of our sheriffs. That’s why 13 of them are endorsing my campaign - including your sheriff. Thank you very much,” said Derrick Van Orden.

“I know this district and I think the district knows me. I’m a kid who grew up on the north side of La Crosse in a low-income family. My wife and I raised our family here. I know the challenges and opportunities that we have back home here in western Wisconsin - but, we face serious times. People I think know that Ron Kind has been a strong, independent voice for them in Washington,” said Rep. Ron Kind.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.