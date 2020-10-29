Personal bankruptcies expected to rise in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Bankruptcy Institute is expecting the number of personal bankruptcies to rise in 2021.

Without a second round of stimulus checks yet, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire professor of accounting has some tips for families to get through this difficult time.

Professor Jidong Zhang says one tip is for families to review debts to see if there’s a way to get cash from something like a mortgage.

Families should also reach out to financial institutions.

“I recommend to families to come to their bankers and their financial consultant and ask for help from them," Zhang said. "They do have an awesome plan to provide to you.”

Zhang also says interest rates are at an all-time low right now, so families should try to refinance their mortgages to take advantage of this.

Cutting down this cost can help families financially survive the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.