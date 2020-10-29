Senator Klobuchar says Biden will lead the nation through COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former presidential candidate and Democratic Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, spoke with WEAU 13 News Wednesday, October 28 about the alarming rise in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in Wisconsin.

Klobuchar’s husband and father both had the coronavirus. She believes Joe Biden has the plan to take on the virus and work with medical experts to lead the nation through this crisis.

“So I think this is so personal, so that people want someone who wakes up every morning and says how am I going to get testing out to small businesses and get it fixed so we can open again. How do we get the vaccine out when we do get it? And that is why I think so many people in Wisconsin and in the Eau Claire area, and including people in rural Wisconsin who are saying maybe I voted for him before or maybe I didn’t vote last time, but I have to have something different for leadership,” said Klobuchar.

