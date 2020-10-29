Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence discusses trade, manufacturing jobs in Mosinee

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Mike Pence returned to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Pence will campaign on behalf of President Donald Trump at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. President Trump held a rally there last month.

Pence held a “Make America Great Again” rally at 3 p.m., speaking to a crowd of about 150 supporters as part of the Trump Campaign’s final push in Wisconsin.

He highlighted the administration’s focus on trade, touting the USMCA trade deal he says helps Wisconsin workers. The crowd booed as he mentioned NAFTA, which was replaced by the new trade deal in effect since July.

“I’m telling you, it’s a win for farmers and a win for workers and I was there, I was there for many of the calls when president Trump fought for Wisconsin dairy in particular,” the Vice President said.

He also touched on the importance of manufacturing jobs to the Trump administration.

“The last president actually said those manufacturing jobs were never coming back, remember? We just needed President Donald Trump in the white house. 500,000 manufacturing jobs created,” he said.

In 2019, total manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin declined, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Vice President, chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, then discussed the Coronavirus more than halfway through his speech, touching on the success of closing the U.S. border to China.

Pence said the administration’s response is “the greatest national mobilization since World War II and saved untold American lives."

Temperature checks were taken at the door and masks handed out but not enforced. Chairs for those sitting down were not socially distanced.

One supporter from Manitowoc, too young to even vote, lined up hours before the speech.

“Making sure that we protect the lives of unborn children and making sure that everyone can keep and bear arms, definitely the biggest points,” said Stephanie Tanski.

Supporters are hoping to give a final push, as polling shows the race tight in Wisconsin.

“I am scared about the polls, I’m just terrified, that he won’t so I came to support. I think Biden would be a terrible president on all fronts," said Karen Kuhlman.

Throughout his speech, Pence reiterated just how important each vote is in Wisconsin, saying the path to a win leads right through the Badger state. He also endorsed Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin’s 7th District), calling him an ally to the administration.

VP Pence arrives in Mosinee

VP Pence arrives in Mosinee

Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

