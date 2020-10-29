WAGNER TAILS: Dewey and Callie

DUNN AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Cute alert! Dewey is eight weeks old and just a fluff of cuteness.

He was taken in with his brother and sister from a local farm. Dewey and his siblings are enjoying life at Moses Ark Rescue, but they’re ready to grow up in their forever homes.

Dewey is looking for a home with a soft bed with lots of pillows. That might be why he has a constant case of bed head!

He loves to play, cuddle, and hide in drawers. Dewey would love a home with lots of activity. He’s been introduced to dogs and cats, but he would prefer a home where he has another kitten best friend. In fact, if you adopt Dewey and one of his siblings together, you’ll receive an adoption discount.

Click here to contact Moses Ark.

---

Let’s just pile on the cuteness with another cat named Callie. She came to the Buffalo County Humane Association when she was just four weeks old. She’s now approaching six months old.

Callie is looking for a foster-to-forever home. Meaning she’ll come to live with you as a foster until she’s fully recovered from an upcoming surgery, and then you can finalize her adoption.

Callie is having surgery on November 3 for a small rectal prolapse, where a little bit of colon was peeking out her bottom (BCHA is covering the cost of surgery). Callie, though, is much more than a cat who needs surgery.

She’s described as a sweet and sassy girl who loves to snuggle and play with her favorite mouse toy. She’s even hoping for a home with another playful cat.

Click here for a foster application.

