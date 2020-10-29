World Championship Cheese Contest postponed

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Another major event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The World Championship Cheese Contest, scheduled for this coming February in Madison has been postponed. Leaders of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which has been putting on the contest for the past 60 years, say they are re-scheduling the contest for March 1st though the 3rd, 2022 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. They also announced that the next United States Championship Cheese Contest will now be held in February of 2023. The world contest includes over 130 cheese categories with over 3,000 entries from all over the world.

Look out for more tariffs on American exports, including agricultural products. That’s because the World Trade organization Settlement Body said this week that it will be ok for the European Union to put almost $4 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. goods. It’s all because the WTO ruled and has now upheld earlier decisions that the U.S. government illegally subsidized Boeing Aircraft. Both sides in the dispute say they want to negotiate a settlement but so far the Europeans have said no to a recent proposal made by our government.

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is getting another cash infusion for a fourth round of food giveaways to the needy. So far the USDA has used about $3 billion for the first 3 rounds of the program. This week it was announced that another $500 million is going to the program for a 4th round. USDA officials say they hope to award contracts by tomorrow for the added food box deliveries beginning the first of November. That program buys fresh produce, dairy products, fresh meat and milk to put in those boxes. The program has already given out over 110 million boxes across the country.

The 93rd national FFA Convention will wrap up tonight with the naming of the new national officer team. But before they do that, more National Proficiency award winners will be recognized. Last night 9 national winners were announced including one form this area. Tyler Gardner of the Pittsville FFA won the national fruit production award for his work at his family’s cranberry operation. Tyler is involved in cultivar selection, planting, nutrition, harvesting and distribution of the crop from his family’s 1,700 acre cranberry farm. At 2 o’clock this afternoon 10 more winners will be announced.

