Anticipation builds among Eau Claire voters ahead of general election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered voters will make their ways to the polls on Tuesday for the 2020 general election.

However many voters in Eau Claire have already taken advantage of early voting options like absentee ballots and drive-thru voting set up at City Hall.

Now emotions are high for voters like Kimball Kleist of Eau Claire as they wait in anticipation of the election results.

“I am hopeful for a new direction and some change that will make a difference in our life,” Kleist says. “I will be glad when it is over.”

Kathryn Zepaltas and Paul Belen say they are voting in Wisconsin for the first time in decades after moving back from California.

“You really have to look in your heart and your mind and see what is best for your family but you have to step up and do the right thing,” Belen says.

“I am hoping that November 3 we start a new chapter with someone who is decent, caring and humble and will do the right thing for our country,” Zepaltas says.

Randi Johnson of Eau Claire says she votes in every election but this one was different from others.

“It has been a tough one to weigh out,” she says. “I feel like I have come to conclusions based on principles more than personality."

Voters say they took several issues into account when casting their ballots but for many, the pandemic was at the top of that list.

“I feel like I cast my ballots for candidates who really take it seriously and want serious decisive action to protect us and our state,” says Nick Poss of Eau Claire.

Many voters like Poss and Kimball took advantage of the city’s early voting options.

“I was concerned about voting in person or getting sick and not being able to do that so I took advantage of the early absentee voting at city hall which was an amazing experience and I was grateful to have that,” Poss says.

For those who did not vote early, polling places will open on November 3.

Early drive-thru voting ends at City Hall on October 30. Voters who have requested absentee ballots but not yet mailed them in are recommended to find an official ballot box to deliver them. In Wisconsin, ballots must be received by November 3 in order to be counted.

