Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and Christian Yelich, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and Christian Yelich, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing. Braun’s contract included a $4 million buyout if the option wasn’t picked up.

The 37-year-old Braun often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue

AP-WF-10-30-20 0331GMT

