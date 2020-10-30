Advertisement

Communities receive PPE for election poll sites

Mayors with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) came together via Zoom on Friday morning to highlight distribution of PPE to Midwest communities impacted by COVID-19.
Mayors with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) came together via Zoom on Friday morning to highlight distribution of PPE to Midwest communities impacted by COVID-19.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayors with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) came together via Zoom on Friday morning to highlight distribution of PPE to Midwest communities impacted by COVID-19.

Among them was La Crosse Mayor & Wisconsin State Chair Tim Kabat.

He discussed La Crosse’s efforts providing PPE to community members and election works in time for November 3.

Kabat also voided concerns with the spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Our state legislature has not met since April," said Mayor Kabat. "Their lack of leadership and really their opposition to any type of statewide health order sends conflicting, confusing messages to the public.”

Kabat says Wisconsin has twice as many cases than the worst period in August.

However, he did applaud the MRCTI’s efforts to provide as many as 3,000 face masks, 200 isolation gowns and thermometers to the community.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families are finding ways to still celebrate Halloween

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
They love this holiday, but this year is a little different. They wanted to go bigger than ever to bring some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren talks politics and the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren talks politics and the pandemic.

News

Anticipation builds among Eau Claire voters ahead of general election

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Voters in Eau Claire share thoughts ahead of Tuesday's election.

News

Fairfax Street Halloween House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Fairfax Street Halloween House

News

Pandemic stress causing sleep problems

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By David LaClair
With people balancing more responsibilities, spending more time at home and dealing with the uncertainty of the virus, a sleep specialist at Mayo Clinic has noticed more patients complaining about stress keeping them up at night now compared to before the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Impact of Celebrity Candidate Endorsements

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Impact of Celebrity Candidate Endorsements

News

Wisconsin Voters Weigh in Ahead of Election

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wisconsin Voters Weigh in Ahead of Election

National

Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

COVID-19 Causing Ammunition Shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Causing Ammunition Shortage

News

Mayo Clinic Health System Deferring Elective Care

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayo Clinic Health System Deferring Elective Care