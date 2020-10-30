Communities receive PPE for election poll sites

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayors with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) came together via Zoom on Friday morning to highlight distribution of PPE to Midwest communities impacted by COVID-19.

Among them was La Crosse Mayor & Wisconsin State Chair Tim Kabat.

He discussed La Crosse’s efforts providing PPE to community members and election works in time for November 3.

Kabat also voided concerns with the spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Our state legislature has not met since April," said Mayor Kabat. "Their lack of leadership and really their opposition to any type of statewide health order sends conflicting, confusing messages to the public.”

Kabat says Wisconsin has twice as many cases than the worst period in August.

However, he did applaud the MRCTI’s efforts to provide as many as 3,000 face masks, 200 isolation gowns and thermometers to the community.

