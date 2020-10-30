Families are finding ways to still celebrate Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Halloween is coming soon and though some cities are choosing not to have community-wide trick-or-treating because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some homeowners are still finding ways to celebrate safely.

The Addis family here in Eau Claire decorates their home every year for Halloween.

They love this holiday, but this year is a little different. They wanted to go bigger than ever to bring some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A projector in one of the windows of their home plays scenes of spooky characters moving about for passer-bys to watch.

On their front lawn is a large, black wagon that’s decorated as a hearse. Cortney Addis’ brother is a carpenter. He handmade this decoration.

Though Halloween will not be celebrated like in years past, the Addis family is still finding ways to celebrate.

