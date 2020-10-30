Advertisement

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren talks politics and the pandemic

Two former Green Bay Packers throwing their support behind vying presidential candidates.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As Election Day draws near, political endorsements are piling up.

Politics and the pandemic have led former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren to a first down.

“I want integrity and I want honesty from the person I chose to be the president and that just hasn’t happened--you couple that with the covid problems and just the dishonesty I think I felt that I had to say something if I could to set an example, if for nothing else than my children and for my grandkids,” Holmgren says.

The coach, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory, now wants to help Joe Biden in the badger state.

“The Packer fans and the people in Wisconsin, the team is so important to them and they are important to the team and to have an empty stadium and all the businesses suffering and all the things that are going on that maybe some of it could have been avoided if we just handled this thing honestly and appropriately, early,” Holmgren says.

Ryan Weichelt, Political Geography expert at UW Eau Claire says the influence candidate endorsements have on voters could be the deciding factor in an election.

“Polls are showing that not that many people are undecided at this point, so having people come out that are celebrities or other important public figures can sway one or two voters and those one or two votes could make a potential difference in any given sort of election” Weichelt says.

In a tweet Friday morning, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre publicly backed President Donald Trump for re-election.

Praising the President’s stance on freedom of speech, the second amendment and supporting law enforcement.

Holmgren says with President Trump dropping the ball on COVID-19 it’s our turn to go out and vote.

“While football was my whole life for a long time, the health of these players and of people and my kids and grandkids, that’s the most important thing right now.”

