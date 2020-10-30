Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Swiss Chard

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition features swiss chard in the Harvest of the Month.

Swiss Chard White Bean Stew

This mediterranean dish is simple and satisfying, providing great flavor along with good nutrition

Ingredients:

3 slices bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces optional)

1 medium onion, halved, thinly sliced

1, 15 oz. can diced tomatoes (2 c.)

1, 15 oz. can Cannellini or navy beans, liquid included (2 c.)

4 cups loosely chopped Swiss Chard leaves with stems removed and chopped into 1 inch pieces (or packed torn spinach)

5 teaspoons Balsamic or red wine vinegar 2 Tbsp. Fresh minced herbs such as parsley, basil or thyme. (Can substitute 2 teaspoons of dried herbs.)

Method:

1. Optional: In a 3 quart saucepan, cook bacon pieces until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towel to drain. Leave bacon fat in pan.

2. Add onions to bacon fat (or heat pan first then add 2 Tbsp. olive oil then add onions); add chopped chard stems and cook 3 minutes until tender, about 3 minutes.

3. Stir in beans and tomatoes. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated.

4. Stir in Swiss Chard leaves or spinach; cover and cook until just wilted, about 30 seconds.

5. Add vinegar. Stir in optional cooked bacon and fresh herbs.

Makes 5 servings

Approx. nutrition information per 1 c. Serving. 190 Calories, 7g Fat, 21g Carb., 6g Fiber, 12g Protein

Jackson in Action

