Advertisement

Herb Adderley, 81, cornerback great with 6 NFL titles, dies

(Mel Evans | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) The Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed on Twitter by cousin Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers. No details were given.

Adderley played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He was a star running back at Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense.

He played in four of the first six Super Bowls. He won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. Herb Adderley was 81 years old.

AP-WF-10-30-20 2004GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thorp High School moves to virtual learning after ‘a number of students’ test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Clark County Health Department is reporting a number of students at the Thorp High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily deferring elective case as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday that they would be temporarily deferring elective care in northwest Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases rise.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Braun's contract included a $4 million buyout if the option wasn't picked up.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (10/30/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (10/30/20)

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Hello Wisconsin

How to safely celebrate Halloween in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Instead of neighborhood trick-or-treating, the Chippewa Valley still has plenty of events to celebrate safely.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/30/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (10/30/20)

News

Celebrating Halloween Safely (10/30/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
Celebrating Halloween Safely (10/30/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/30/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (10/30/20)