How to safely celebrate Halloween in the Chippewa Valley

The Chippewa Valley is getting creative to celebrate Halloween safely.
The Chippewa Valley is getting creative to celebrate Halloween safely.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking families not to participate in traditional trick-or-treating this year. But the Chippewa Valley still has plenty of events to celebrate safely.

Usually Chippewa Falls has a big downtown trick-or-treating event but this year they will be doing a drive-thru this year at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You will enter through the main gate and volunteers in masks dressed up in costume handing out bags of candy through the car windows. There will be music playing in the loudspeakers throughout the grounds and the library will have a storyboard for the way out.

The organizers are asking parents to please be patient when going through the line since this is the first time doing a drive-thru trick-or-treat. The downtown event usually brings in 2,000-3,000 kids and they are hoping for at least that many this year.

“It’s really great because typically it’s the downtown businesses now it’s the whole community, people have donated, people have dropped off checks for candy, they have dropped off tons of candy so we think we will have enough candy,” said Teri Ouimette, the Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director.

Drive-thru trick-or-treating will take place at the fairgrounds on Friday from 3-5 p.m. or until supplies last. There will also be a drive-thru trick or treating in Altoona at the Altoona Sports Center on Spooner Avenue on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. or until supplies last.

There will not be any downtown trick-or-treating in Eau Claire this year, but businesses are decorating their windows in Halloween décor and you can vote for your favorite. The business with the most votes will win $1,000 in advertising. Downtown Eau Claire is also hosting a virtual costume contest that you have until November 1 to enter for a chance to win gift cards to downtown businesses. Submit a photo to the Downtown Eau Claire Facebook Page or email to downtown@eauclairewi.gov.

Visit the Downtown Eau Claire Facebook Page.
Click here for more information about Downtown Eau Claire events.

