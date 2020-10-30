La Crosse County, Chippewa County reporting new COVID-19 related deaths
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Both La Crosse and Chippewa County are reporting new COVID-19 related deaths.
Chippewa County saw two new deaths, bringing the total to 21 deaths. There are also 76 new positive cases for a total of 1,865.
La Crosse County had one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 22.
Eau Claire County had no new deaths but did report 82 new positive cases, for a total of 3,738.
