La Crosse County, Chippewa County reporting new COVID-19 related deaths

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Both La Crosse and Chippewa County are reporting new COVID-19 related deaths.

Chippewa County saw two new deaths, bringing the total to 21 deaths. There are also 76 new positive cases for a total of 1,865.

La Crosse County had one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 22.

Eau Claire County had no new deaths but did report 82 new positive cases, for a total of 3,738.

