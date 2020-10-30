Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily deferring elective case as COVID-19 cases rise

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday that they would be temporarily deferring elective care in northwest Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases rise.

The deferment will start Saturday, Oct. 31 so the hospitals can care for the needs of the community, which includes the high influx of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.

Hospital officials say that as of Friday, Oct. 30, there are 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at northwest Wisconsin Mayo Clinic Health System locations. This number includes 52 of which are in Eau Claire.

