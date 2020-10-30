New plaque honors fallen Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - October 29, 2016, Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze died in the line of duty.

Doug Nitek, the man convicted of shooting and killing Glaze, is currently serving a life sentence for the crime.

This year, Deputy glaze’s memory was once again honored in Ladysmith on the anniversary of his death. A plaque in memory of Glaze was revealed outside the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center. A flag with Deputy Glaze’s badge number, 110, was also raised.

Deputy Glaze’s widow says she was happy to see the tribute come together.

“Every year, the amount of support that we’re still shown and the fact that he’s never forgotten is just something that’s not wasted on us at all. We’re just amazed and so grateful - especially at a time right now, where it’s hard to be in law enforcement in the attitude towards law enforcement at times. So, we’re so greatful to see the ongoing support,” said Sarah Glaze.

