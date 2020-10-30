Advertisement

North La Crosse Business Association launches Get On Living Safely campaign

Sense of community was the key point at Thursday’s kickoff of the “Get On Living Safely” campaign, as businesses stressed importance of shopping local safely.
By David LaClair
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The urging of health officials to stay at home means more of us are shopping online.

That “clicking” means less “clanging” in the cash registers of local stores.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on small business, as President Nick Roush of the North La Crosse Business Association knows too well.

“The losses to date since the pandemic began, in just La Crosse County, have been in excess of $100 million,” said Roush.

That loss has a trickle down many may not realize exists, says Jake Erickson of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

“Our opportunities for kids to get mental health services, to know where their next meal is coming from, to play a sport is reliant on local dollars," Erickson explained.

That sense of community was the key point at Thursday’s kickoff of the “Get On Living Safely” campaign, as businesses stressed importance of shopping local safely.

Many people are experiencing pandemic fatigue and want to think COVID is all over, but local businesses still struggle including Root Down Yoga Studio, which has been closed since March.

“We’ve done our best to pivot with the things we can, but it got to the point where you can’t do hot yoga with a mask on," Roush said.

Some businesses, however, have found ways to improvise through means of innovation, as Misty Lown, owner of Misty’s Dance Unlimited, also pointed out.

“Throughout the summer, we stepped back safely one step at a time into in-person services--and now we are offering not only in-person services safely, and by safe I mean less than one percent of COVID, but also for those who are not sure if they’re ready to come back we have livestream services.”

That idea of innovation is just what Roush says is crucial to keep local business thriving.

“We, I think, live from a compassionate and caring about our community place," Roush added. "We do all we can to help our friends and neighbors.”

Campaign signage will start going up next month and runs throughout the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

